The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has warned of the possibility of a heat wave in this monsoon.

A heat wave may occur in monsoon albeit for a shorter duration as in the pre-monsoon season, the Authority said, urging all to stay alert to the potential atmospheric adversity.

In this monsoon, rainfall less than average has been predicted and it happens, hotter days than overage are likely, according to Authority chief executive officer Anil Pokhrel. Under this situation, agricultural productions are likely to drop this year.

Likewise, possibility remains for the infections of waterborne and communicable diseases in monsoon and the public are urged to be cautious about their health.

In the past, health issues like jaundice, cholera, diarrhea, respiratory illnesses, malaria, dengue, influenza, and flu-like illnesses were season during rains.

The data shows that the country reports around 500 deaths from cholera, kala-azar diarrhea and snakebites in monsoon each year. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal