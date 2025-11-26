Need for Environment-Friendly Skills Stressed



Kathmandu: Stakeholders have emphasized the need for environment-friendly skills in Nepal. At a program organized for the official opening of the Green Skills Advisory Board (GESAB), speakers stressed the importance of integrating the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TEVT) system with green skills, calling for collaboration between public and private sector actors to foster sustainable employment and development.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Board aims to take concrete initiatives to enhance public awareness of green skills, promote dialogue for environment-friendly policy formulation, and foster capacity building and employment opportunities. The Board was established with a plan to promote sustainable agriculture, encourage environment-friendly construction, and incentivize green skills in sectors like tourism.





During the opening ceremony, Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Chudamani Paudel, emphasized the necessity of linking education with skills and skills with production, considering the increasing temperature and its subsequent impacts. He noted, “The Government of Nepal has been working on policy reforms in this sector. The project, initiated in collaboration between the government and private sector, has to be taken ahead in tandem.”





Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairperson of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), also highlighted the need for innovative thinking, new skills, and improved practices to address global climate change, carbon emissions, and environmental degradation.





British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, stated that the initiative would contribute to Nepal’s target of achieving ‘net zero carbon’ by 2045 AD. He also pledged to extend cooperation towards this goal.





Engineer Mahesh Bhattarai, member-secretary of the CTEVT, remarked that the Board would support partnerships to address the demand for green skills and contribute to the national goal of attaining carbon neutrality.





Birendra Raj Pandey, Chairperson of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries, expressed his institutional commitment to develop, promote, and execute environment-friendly skills.





Rabi Singh, Chairperson of the Nepal Federation of Contractors, stated that while development should not be hindered in the name of green initiatives, environmental protection and green skills are essential.





On the occasion, GESAB’s founder, Pramod Bhakta Acharya, delivered a presentation on Nepal’s efforts in various aspects of green skills.

