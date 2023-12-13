Contact Us

Nepal Academy Chancellor, academician Basnet honoured in USA

Washington: Chancellor of the Nepal Academy Phupal Rai and academician Baba Basnet have been honoured in Maryland, USA. The Maryland delegate Harry Bhandari on behalf of the Maryland General Assembly presented the honour to the duo amid a function here. The award has been provided by the international literature society in the US. Addressing the programme, Rai said the honour has inspired him to devote himself to the conservation of the Nepali language, literature and culture. Similarly, Basnet said an action plan has been formulated for the Nepal Academy to improve every genre of literature. The Maryland delegate Bhandari stressed the need for all immigrant Nepali people to come together for the conservation of the Nepali language and culture. Source: National News Agency Nepal

