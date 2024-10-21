nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Tue. Oct 22nd, 2024
General

Nepal crush the Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Women’s Championship


Kathmandu: Nepal made a resounding victory over the Maldives in today’s match held under SAFF Women’s Championship. This is the first victory of Nepal in SAFF Championship.

Nepal achieved a stunning 11-0 win the match against the Maldives in the match held at Dhasharath Stadium, Tripureshwor.

For Nepal, Rekha Poudel scored five goals while Priti Rai made hat-trick. Similarly, Sabita Rana Magar, Anita KCand Amisa Karki contributed one goal each.

With this victory, Nepal is on the top place of ‘Group B’ with four points. Nepal played goalless draw on Friday in their first match under the SAFF Women’s Championship. Bhutan with four points is in the second place.

India and Bangladesh will compete with each other under the SAFF Championship at 5:30 PM on October 23.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Nepalgunj to organize cultural festival

Oct 21, 2024
General

FM Paudel leaving for US to attend IMF/World Bank Group annual meetings

Oct 21, 2024
General

3rd Int’l Mountain Cross-Country Race Competition from Nov 9

Oct 21, 2024