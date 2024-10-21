Nepal crush the Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Women’s Championship



Kathmandu: Nepal made a resounding victory over the Maldives in today’s match held under SAFF Women’s Championship. This is the first victory of Nepal in SAFF Championship.

Nepal achieved a stunning 11-0 win the match against the Maldives in the match held at Dhasharath Stadium, Tripureshwor.

For Nepal, Rekha Poudel scored five goals while Priti Rai made hat-trick. Similarly, Sabita Rana Magar, Anita KCand Amisa Karki contributed one goal each.

With this victory, Nepal is on the top place of ‘Group B’ with four points. Nepal played goalless draw on Friday in their first match under the SAFF Women’s Championship. Bhutan with four points is in the second place.

India and Bangladesh will compete with each other under the SAFF Championship at 5:30 PM on October 23.

Source: National News Agency RSS