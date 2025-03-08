Nepal Leads in Women’s Rights, Says President Deuba



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has asserted that Nepal is ahead of other countries regarding women’s rights. He made this statement during his address at the ‘Call of Nepali Women: Campaign for Equality and Empowerment’ discussion, organized by the NC’s Central Women Department at the party’s central office in Sanepa, marking the 115th International Women’s Day.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba emphasized that Nepal is leading globally in women’s empowerment through the exercise of rights and responsibilities. He highlighted that women are serving as chiefs and deputy chiefs in every local government and state apparatus, showcasing a leadership role that few other countries offer to their women.





NC’s associate general secretary, Mahalakshmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’, underscored the importance of ensuring women’s decisive participation at every level of the State and within the party by effectively implementing existing laws. She stressed that the current legal framework needs to be actively enforced to achieve true gender equality.





NC central member and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arju Rana Deuba, acknowledged the progress made in Nepal concerning women’s rights, equality, and empowerment. However, she pointed out that despite the establishment of some rights, there remains a gap in their full utilization. Dr. Rana Deuba urged a reflection on whether women have been empowered to make the most of these rights, emphasizing the need for continued efforts towards capability building.

