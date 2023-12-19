Nepal Peasants’ Federation presents five-point demand to CM Jamkattel

Chitwan: Nepal Peasants' Federation has protested the Bagmati province government decision to discontinue subsidy to milk farmers. The Federation has demanded the government to make sure a five percent interest subsidy on agricultural loans and to lift the restriction on refunding the subsidy amount to farmers from the Nepal Rastra Bank. Federation district president Nilkantha Rijal and his team met with Chief Minister, Shalikram Jamkattel, and presented a five-point of demand on behalf of milk farmers. Prompt payment to milk producers in Chitwan, amendment to the vocabulary in the tax exemption procedure to recognise livestock, dairy and meat production as conventional occupations to include them in tax exemption and sufficient fertilizer supplies are among the demands put forth by the delegation. Receiving the memorandum, the Chief Minister said the government is working to address the demands of farmers and the budget for the current fiscal year aimed to sort out the problems facing farmers. "Prosperit y is achievable when the development and promotion of agricultural sector is ensured," he said, seeking cooperation from all quarters to make it happen. Source: National News Agency Nepal