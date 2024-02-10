Nepal playing its second match against Canada

Kathmandu: Nepal is playing the second match of the one-day international series against Canada today. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 am at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Earlier on Thursday, Nepal defeated Canada in the first match of the series. Nepal won the match by seven runs. Batting first, Nepal scored 224 runs for the loss of all wickets in 50 overs. Chasing a target of 225 runs, Canada scored 217 runs for the loss of all wickets in 47.5 overs. Captain Rohit Kumar Poudel took four wickets in that match. Nepal wants to win today's match and take control of the series against Canada. In the previous match, Nepal performed well in bowling, but the batting was weak. Kushal Bhurtel scored 68 runs and Arif Sheikh scored 38 runs. This is the first time Nepal has played an ODI series against Canada. Source: National News Agency RSS