Nepal should be developed as ‘educational hub’: Minister Gurung

Kathmandu: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dhanraj Gurung, has said Nepal should be developed as 'education hub' by attracting foreign students in Nepal and stopping the trend of brain drain of Nepali youths for higher education. Addressing the inaugural session of the second International Conference of Private and Boarding Schools Organisation Nepal (PABSON), Minister Gurung laid emphasis that all should focus their attention to improving the quality education in order to end the trend of brain drain of Nepali students for education and employment. He stressed the need to implement the School Education Bill 2080, passing it on the basis of discussion with stakeholders as it has already been tabled at the parliamentary committee amidst the long struggle and discussion. The Law Minister mentioned that the role of private sector for providing quality education should not be overlooked. "Quality education is possible in Nepal if all school owners and teachers pay attention on the issue h ow to make their school better and the students capable," he shared. Similarly, PABSON Chairperson DK Dhungana mentioned that the conference was organised to hold discussion among all sides on the issues-quality improvement of classrooms, leadership development in education sector and policy-level changes. Conference Coordinator Medini Lamichhane said discussion would be held among participants in 17 sessions. Around 400 participants including owners, principals, teachers of private and community schools are participating in the conference. PABSON General-Secretary RB Katwal shared that the main objective of the conference is leadership development and increasing educational quality. Source: National News Agency RSS