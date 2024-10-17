Nepal to import 200,000 metric tonnes of wheat from India



Kathmandu: In order to meet the rising demand for wheat in the local market, the government is to import wheat from India.

Following the complaints on price hike citing limited supply of wheat in the market, the government took this initiative for the import of wheat from India.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Baburam Adhikari said that coordination with the Indian government is ongoing for the import of wheat.

Adhikari said that the Indian government was positive to this deal.

Likewise, the Ministry has asked the industrialists not to hike the price of wheat products adding that those involved in price hike by creating artificial shortage would be punished.

Source: National News Agency RSS