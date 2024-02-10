Nepal U-23 Team beats China’s Qinghai Football Club

Kathmandu: Nepali won friendly football match held between Nepali U-23 team and China's Qinghai Football Club. Nepal defeated Chinese team by 5-1 in the match held at Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium on Saturday on the occasion of Chinese New Year. Samir Tamang scored two goals for Nepal in 39th minutes and 54th minutes. Similarly, Sanjeev Bista, Tshering Lama and Nirajan Dhami one goal each. Sanjeev registered goal in second minute of the match while Tshering in 63rd minutes and Nirajan in 75th minutes. The match was jointly organised by National Sports Council and Chinese Embassy in Nepal where Minister for Youth and Sports, Dig Bahadur Limbu, National Assembly Chairperson, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, Member-Secretary of NSC, Tanka Lal Ghising, among others were present. Different types of cultural processions were presented on the occasion. Source: National News Agency RSS