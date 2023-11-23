Nepal welcomes humanitarian pause in Gaza

The Government of Nepal has welcomed the agreement on humanitarian pause in Gaza, paving the way for the release of hostages and supply of humanitarian materials. "Nepal compliments the diplomatic efforts of all the countries and parties primarily the State of Qatar, the United States of America and the Arab Republic of Egypt in reaching this understanding," reads a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here today. In the statement, the Government of Nepal has also reiterated its call for the immediate release of Nepali national Bipin Joshi. Source: National News Agency RSS