Nepali Army opens 1,411 kms roads so far



Kathmandu: The Nepali Army has opened 1,411 kilometres long track so far in different parts of the country. Likewise, the NA installed 38 bailey bridges. Colonel and Assistant Director of Military Development Construction Directorate Dharmendra Kumar Jha said that the bailey bridges and tracks have been handed over to the Department of Roads.

Currently, the Nepali Army is involved in three national pride projects and two national priority (P1) projects.

Likewise, the Nepali Army is constructing four strategically important roads connecting the south and north corridors of the country.

Darchula-Tinker road of 79 kms, Benighat-Arughat-Larkebhanjyang of 92 kms, Lalibagar-Dulkikunna section and Ghatiparichaur-Badrigaun-Bhukkakhola section of Karnali corridor of 22 kms and Khandbari-Kimathanka 10.51 kms roads are the four corridors being constructed by the Nepali Army.

The NA is also developing the much-hyped Kathmandu-Tarai-Madhes Expressway of 71 kms.

Source: National News Agency RSS