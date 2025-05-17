Nepali Congress Leader Mahesh Kormocha Passes Away at 80



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress leader Mahesh Kormocha passed away on Friday night. He was 80 years old. Former President of Nepali Congress in the Okhaldhunga district and former President of the District Development Committee, Kormocha, died during treatment at BandB Hospital in Kathmandu.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Kormocha was born in Okhaldhunga in 2002 BS and made significant contributions to Nepali politics. He was imprisoned for a total of eight years at different times during the struggle for the restoration of democracy. After the restoration of the multi-party system in 2046 BS, Kormocha served as the NC District President in Okhaldhunga and as President of the District Development Committee twice.





In 2073 BS, Kormocha left the Nepali Congress and joined the Naya Shakti Party, led by former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai. He later left the Naya Shakti Party to become a joint-coordinator of the Nepal Democratic Forum under the leadership of Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar. Eventually, he returned to the Nepali Congress and remained actively involved in its politics.





Kormocha is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. His last rites will be performed at Khijichandeshwori in Okhaldhunga, according to a family source.

