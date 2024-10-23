New action-plan for advancing country’s energy sector



Kathmandu: The ‘Energy Development Roadmap and Action-Plan 2081 BS’ has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation to develop the country’s energy sector.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, unveiling a report detailing his Ministry’s performance and achievements in the last 100 days, informed so in a press meet here today.

Acknowledging the vital contributions of energy sector to national economy, the Ministry outlined the action-plans to optimally develop internal sources for power production and explore possibilities for cross-country electricity trade, increase consumption of locally produced electricity among others, Minister Khadka stated.

Khadka shared that the government aimed to produce 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035 for which an estimated investment of over Rs 4,600 billion is required.

The Ministry, despite the huge damages incurred in the energy and irrigation sectors due to the monsoon-induced rain, saw 98 per

cent achievement in its targeted activities as well as extra activities, the Minister stated.

Other notable achievements during the first 100 days since Minister Khadka assumed his office include approval and implementation of Water and Meteorology Policy- 2081 BS, approval of criteria for research and study into water resources and irrigation and submission of construction standards to the Council of Ministers for approval.

One of the key achievements, according to Minister Khadka, is signing of tripartite power trade agreement among Nepal, India and Bangladesh for export of 40 megawatts of energy on October 3.

An additional agreement was signed to export 230 megawatts of energy to India to meet demand for electricity in the dry season.

Operation of several sub-stations and transmission lines in many places across the country including 220/132/133 KV Chilime Hub GIS Substation, Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 KV transmission line among others mark key progresses of the Ministry.

Construction of several hydro powe

r projects and transmission lines have been expedited so as to bring them into operation at the earliest, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also recorded significant progress in installation of irrigation facilities in many places.

Similarly, State-Minister for Energy, Water and Electricity Purna Bahadur Tamang (Kancharam) said that the energy sector was the key driver of economic growth and the government was delivering on the development and promotion of energy sector.

Present in the press meet were Secretary at the Ministry Sarita Dawadi and heads and representatives of electricity related agencies, reiterating their commitment to realize government’s goals for energy sector’s advancement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal