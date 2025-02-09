Contact Us
New Executives of RUETAA Elected


Rajshahi: Md Mohsin Ali and Md Ashraf Uddin Bakul have been appointed as the convener and member secretary of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology Alumni Association (RUETAA), respectively, a press release from the association stated today.



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the newly formed committee of RUETAA comprises 125 members, which includes 33 advisors, 12 joint conveners, a finance secretary, 12 joint member secretaries, and 65 members. This diverse group of individuals aims to steer the association towards its objectives, providing support and resources to its alumni network.



The convening committee of RUETAA was established on November 6 of the previous year during an emergency general meeting. The formation of this committee is a significant step in organizing and strengthening the alumni association.

