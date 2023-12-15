Newly-appointed foreign secretary Lamsal pledges to implement balanced foreign policy

Kathmandu: Newly-appointed foreign secretary Sewa Lamsal has pledged to implement a balanced foreign policy by putting the national interests of the country at the centre. After assuming office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, she said she was committed to carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to her by the government honestly. She was talking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti. "With the help and cooperation of all colleagues in the ministry, I will dedicatedly fulfil the responsibility assigned by the government," she said while pledging to work with the group spirit. As per the foreign policy of the country, placing priority to the bilateral and multilateral ties, relations with neighbouring countries would be given special priority, she said. On a different note, the foreign secretary said she would double diplomatic efforts for the safe release of Bipin Joshi, who is said to be under the captivity of the Hamas group in Israel. Requesting Nepali people not to go for foreign employment illegally in the countries that have not reached a labour agreement with Nepal, she said the government provides an employment permit to those wanting to go abroad for jobs. On the news reports about the recruitment of Nepali youths in the Russian Army, the foreign secretary suggested people not to go for foreign employment through informal means risking their lives. Senior joint secretary Lamsal was promoted to the position of foreign secretary following a decision by the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Having worked as the Ambassador to Pakistan, she earlier served as the deputy head of the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in New York. Source: National News Agency RSS