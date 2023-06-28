General

Nine people of different places in Panchthar district were taken ill after consuming wild mushroom.

Four persons- Lila Thapa, Hemanta Thapa, Indramaya Nepali and Harka Bahadur Darji of Kummayak rural municipality-1 were taken ill after consuming wild mushroom on Tuesday. They have been referred to Birta City Hospital, Jhapa, for further treatment from District Hospital, according to the District Police Office.

Similarly, five members of a family of Phidim municipality-11were taken ill after consuming wild mushroom on Monday. They are receiving treatment at the District Hospital.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal