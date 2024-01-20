No, I didn’t talk to Shakib, says Tamim

DHAKA, Tamim Iqbal revealed that he didn't talk to Shakib Al Hasan during his side Fortune Barishal's match against Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The match that was held today at Sher-e-Bangla National generated a hype, considering the fact that the duo will meet for the first time after their relations had drastically fallen down following World Cup issue last year. "No we didn't talk," Tamim replied when he was asked if he talked to Shakib following his side's five-wicket win over the ace allrounder's Rangpur Riders. But when the question again came, Tamim seemed to loss his temper. "I don't think this question is important. You all know about it. Why do you keep poking? If you need to know something then ask him (Shakib)," he added. Tamim who retired from the International cricket suddenly in August and then reversed the decision following the intervention of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, skipped the World Cup, citing a 'dirty game' which aimed at him. Some hours after h e announced his decision to skip the World Cup through a video message, Shakib lambasted Tamim in a TV interview, which brought their tainted relationship to public. Tamim later said he would take decision on his International cricket future after discussing with the BCB president Najmul Hassan Papon following the BPL. Shakib in the meantime was elected as a lawmaker from his constituency. Before the BPL, Tamim however said he would talk to Shakib whenever they meet. But during the game, while they were shaking hands, Tamim was seen to look other way. On the ground, it was day to cherish for Tamim as he blasted 24 ball-35 to set up the comfortable victory after fast bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed's career-best 4-31 restricted Rangpur to 134-9. Shakib couldn't do much with the willow as he scored just 2. But in bowling, Shakib conceded just 16 runs in four overs to scalp two wickets. Tamim though dealt with the other bowlers with ease, against Shakib, he could make just 5 off 7 balls. Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha