No Laws to Be Made Against People’s Fundamental Rights: Speaker



Pokhara: Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that the parliament would not enact laws infringing upon the fundamental rights of people. At a programme organized by Press Club Gandaki in Pokhara, he emphasized that democracy is the result of a long-standing struggle by the people and assured that future legislation would prioritize public welfare.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire underscored that in a democratic system, no laws would be created to limit press freedom or freedom of expression. He acknowledged the necessity of laws to curb irregularities, particularly on social media, but assured that such laws would not violate individual expression.





He highlighted the media’s role in not only reporting news but also in safeguarding democratic achievements and promoting societal activities. Additionally, Speaker Ghimire presented journalist Krishna Mani Baral with the Press Club Journalism Award. Baral was recognized for his contributions to eco-tourism and vulture conservation through journalism, receiving a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a shawl, and a certificate.

