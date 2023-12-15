NOC slashes prices of petro products

Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the prices of petroleum products, effective from Saturday morning. A meeting of the NOC Board of Directors on Friday fixed the prices of petrol at Rs 164.50 per litre for Charali, Biratnagar, Janakpur, Amlekhgunj, Bhalbari, Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Birgunj depots while it is Rs 166 in Surkhet and Dang and Rs 167 per litre in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Dipayal depots. Likewise, the prices of diesel and kerosene have been set at Rs 154. 50, Rs 156 and Rs 157 per liters. According to NOC Spokesperson, Manoj Thakur, the price adjustments were made based on the revised list of purchase rates received from the Indian Oil Corporations (NOC), the exporter of petroleum products to Nepal. According to revised purchase rates, the prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by Rs 3.07 and Rs 3.16 per litre, respectively. Source: National News Agency RSS