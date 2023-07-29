General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr Shekhar Koirala said the late Nona Koirala had rendered spectacular support to the poor, disadvantaged and backward people of the country.

In his address to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nona Koirala Memorial Foundation at Biratnagar metropolis-4 on Saturday, Dr Koirala said the Foundation has been working to materialize her dream to keep the citizens away from deprivation of social justice, social security, education and health facilities.

Dr Koirala, also the patron of the Foundation, stressed the need to produce competent human resource in the health sector highlighting the Foundation as an organization to work for humanitarian cause.

Biratnagar metropolis mayor Nagesh Koirala shed light on the substantial contributions of the late Nona Koirala in reinstating democracy and establishing women rights in the country.

Also speaking on the occasion, Foundation Chair Narayan Kumar, Vice Chair Hasan Ansari, Gopalman Singh Rajbhandari, Shanta Poudel, Nirmala Koirala and Niranjan Rijal said the poor and excluded community would not be deprived of health and education service if the path shown by the late Koirala was rightly followed. ---

Source: National News Agency