Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC), Dr Min Bahadur Shrestha, left here for China today to attend the 'Global for Shared Development Forum' being held in Beijing.

The event will have ministerial participation from 20 countries.

World renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs, the International Fund for Agriculture Development, and the Food and Agriculture Organization will also attend the Forum which features participatory and global development agenda.

Vice Chairman Shrestha is leading the Nepali delegation. He is scheduled to call on Deputy Minister of Chinese Development on Sunday. He is to attend and address the forum on Monday.

On Tuesday, Vice Chairman Dr Shrestha will also pay a courtesy call on Chinese Vice President. He is returning home Tuesday night.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal