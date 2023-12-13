NSL: Birgunj defeats Ilam

Kathmandu: Birgunj United Football Club has defeated Ilam FC in the match held today under the Nepal Super League football tournament. In the match held at the Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar, Birgunj defeated Ilam by 2 goals to 1. However, Ilam had taken the lead with Ashish Chapagain scoring in the 15th minute of the game. But the lead could not last long, as Bishan Gurung of Birgunj scored in 33rd minute. William Opoku then converted a penalty awarded to Birgunj in the extra time of the second half, to take his team to a victory. With this win, Birgunj has added 5 points in five games while Ilam has 4 points in six games. Source: National News Agency Nepal