Numerous laws remain unformulated: NA Chair

_: National Assembly (NA) Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has said the parliament has not been able to enact necessary laws. Talking to media here today, the upper house Chair acknowledged that various laws remained to be formulated. He admitted that during his term at the NA, no laws were enacted by the upper house. "The government failed to introduce dedicated bill for the NA to draft acts". However, each bill that the NA received for its business were endorsed through a due process one time, he said, adding that in this term, he assessed his tenure as successful. Source: National News Agency Nepal