One arrested for illegal remittance

Rupesh Shrestha, 48, Kathmandu Metropolitan City-28 has been arrested on charges of illegal remittance, online gambling, crypto and illegal foreign exchange transaction. Police deployed from the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Shrestha from his house in Bagbazaar. The arrest was made following a complaint against him. During the search, police recovered Rs. 8.9 million in cash, 7,026 US dollars, laptops, mobile phones, and 64 bank cheques issued in the name of different persons. Further investigation in this regard is underway. Source: National News Agency RSS