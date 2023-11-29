One dead from thrashing in Kailali, seven held

A youth died from beating in a marriage ceremony held in a village at Lamkichuha municipality-9 in Kailali district. Mohan Adhikari, 26, died today when a group of unknown person thrashed him in a marriage ceremony held at Ghoraghat village. He was one of the attendants of the wedding ceremony of Dilli Koirala taken place on Tuesday night. According to the District Police Office (DPO), Kailali, Adhikari sustained critical injuries in the attack and was being rushed to Tikapur Hospital for further treatment. Kuldeep Chand, Spokesperson at the DPO, Kailali, shared that Adhikari was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital. The injured youth had lost his consciousness after he was beaten black and blue by a group of unknown people. Police have arrested seven alleged culprits namely Bibek Bhul, Bishal Bhul, Santosh Pariyar, Ganesh Bhul, Pintu Chaudhary, Dil Bahadur Chaudhary and Puran Sarki among others and carrying out further investigation into the incident, according to the DPO, Kailai Source: N ational News Agency Nepal