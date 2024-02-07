One electrocuted in Kalikot

_: A youth was electrocuted in Kalikot district. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Budha, 29, of Panchadewal Binayak municipality-4 in Achham district. Budha received the electric shock in course of expanding fiber internet of Everest Network Pvt Ltd near Dahi rivulet, border of Dailekh and Kalikot. Critically injured in the incident, Budha died in course of treatment at Karnali Province Hospital, Surkhet, said Information Officer at the District Police Office, Kalikot, Poshan Thapa. He was the staff of Everest Network Pvt Ltd, said police. Source: National News Agency Nepal