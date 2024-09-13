nepalnewsgazette

Only true leftist leadership can lead nation: Chairman Nepal


Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that only a true left wing can further lead the republic and the country.

Former Prime Minister Nepal came with the view while addressing a programme organized by the Party here today.

He further said that only the Communist Party and the leadership will protect democracy, republic and federalism in the country.

Leaders Rajendra Kumar Rai, Baldev Chaudhary, Durga Pariyar and others had addressed the meeting.

Source: National News Agency RSS

