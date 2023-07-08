General

More than 300 people have fallen ill due to unknown disease at Tilagufa Municipality-10 of Kalikot district.

A medical team from District Hospital and Tilagufa Municipality Hospital reached Rudu village on Friday after receiving the information about the spread of an unknown disease.

Information Officer at the District Public Health Office, Katak Mahat, said the medical team had distributed medicines after conducting health test of the patients.

The patients have developed different symptoms including fever, throat pain, headache, tonsillitis, rashes on face, swelling limbs.

Mahat further said health camp was organised in village and blood sample of nine patients were collected and sent it to Surkhet for test.

Most of the patients are women and children, said Dr Tanka Prasad Acharya of Tilagufa Municipality Hospital, adding 194 women and 117 men underwent checkup on Friday. Of them, 206 are under 15 year. All the patients have developed same symptoms.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal