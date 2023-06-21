A total of 7,81,000 sacrificial animals are
ready for sale ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in Naogaon, Muradnagar in Cumilla and
Shariatpur districts.
Naogaon district livestock officer Dr Mohir Uddin said as many as 7,15,410
sacrificial animals have been reared ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.
The demand of the sacrificial animals in the district is 330,583. The
additional animals, including cows, bulls and goats are being brought to the
capital city Dhaka and Chattogram, he added.
In Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district, around 20,000 cows, bulls and
goats have been raised ahead of Eid. Sacrificial animals would be sold at 37
hats in the upazila and people, outside Cumilla, come to the upazila to buy
their desired animals. Muradnagar upazila livestock officer Mohammad Ali said
the demand of the sacrificial animals in the district is about 16,000.
Shariatpur district livestock officer Dr Subod Kumar Das said a total of
46,473 animals are ready for sale in Shariatpur on the occasion of Eid-ul-
Azha while the demand of sacrificial animals in the district is around
38,000.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha