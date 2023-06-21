business, Trading

A total of 7,81,000 sacrificial animals are

ready for sale ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in Naogaon, Muradnagar in Cumilla and

Shariatpur districts.

Naogaon district livestock officer Dr Mohir Uddin said as many as 7,15,410

sacrificial animals have been reared ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

The demand of the sacrificial animals in the district is 330,583. The

additional animals, including cows, bulls and goats are being brought to the

capital city Dhaka and Chattogram, he added.

In Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district, around 20,000 cows, bulls and

goats have been raised ahead of Eid. Sacrificial animals would be sold at 37

hats in the upazila and people, outside Cumilla, come to the upazila to buy

their desired animals. Muradnagar upazila livestock officer Mohammad Ali said

the demand of the sacrificial animals in the district is about 16,000.

Shariatpur district livestock officer Dr Subod Kumar Das said a total of

46,473 animals are ready for sale in Shariatpur on the occasion of Eid-ul-

Azha while the demand of sacrificial animals in the district is around

38,000.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha