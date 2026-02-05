Pakistan Reiterates Call for Full Implementation of UNSC Resolution 47



Kathmandu: Pakistani Ambassador to Nepal Abrar Hashmi has said that the long-standing Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 47 (1948). Speaking at a programme organised to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Kathmandu, Ambassador Hashmi recalled that the UN resolution clearly outlines a roadmap for resolving the issue. He said the resolution calls for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the withdrawal of forces from the region, and the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite to allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their own future. The ambassador stressed that the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, as guaranteed by the United Nations, remains unfulfilled even decades after the adoption of the resolution. He urged the international community to play a more proactive role in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir. Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually to express support for the peop

le of Kashmir and to highlight the unresolved nature of the dispute.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the ambassador emphasized the importance of adhering to international commitments and resolutions to maintain regional peace and stability. He pointed out that the resolution’s directives, which include a ceasefire and demilitarization, remain critical to any potential resolution to the conflict. Ambassador Hashmi’s remarks come amidst ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir region, which both countries claim in full but control in part. The call for international intervention underscores the persistent challenges faced in achieving a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

