Pakistani envoy calls on Adviser Nahid

Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Syed Ahmed Maroof called on Adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Nahid Islam at the latter’s office here today.

During the meeting, they discussed on various issues including cooperation in media, sports, youth and culture and information technology, a press release said.

The Pakistani High Commissioner prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were killed in the recent student-led mass-uprising.

He also supported the interim government of Bangladesh saying that Pakistan is keen to establish relations with Bangladesh.

The envoy hoped that Bangladesh and Pakistan can work jointly in the field of information technology.

In the second week of September, the high commissioner invited the adviser to the Urdu department of Dhaka University.

He also invited Nahid to attend another event of ‘Qawwali song’ to be held at the initiative of the Pakistan High Commission.

Nahid, also adviser for information and broadcasting, said

: “We are interested in developing relations by solving the issues of 71 for national interest.”

The Pakistani High Commissioner said: “We want to solve the 1971 issue.”

“But the previous government did not give us any opportunity to discuss and kept the 71 issue alive. It could have been resolved long ago,” he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha