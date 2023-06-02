Key Issues, politics

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Netrakona District Mohila Awami League President Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina, also the spouse of State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru.

In a condolence message, the state minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Noting that Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina was a politician, sports organizer and philanthropist, he said the country lost a dedicated woman leader

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha