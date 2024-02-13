Contact Us

Palpa road accident: Eight die on the spot, 18 injured

_: Eight people have died and 18 others were injured in a road accident that took place in the district today. According to the District Police Office (DPO), Palpa, the accident involving a passenger jeep took place at Masyam of Tinau rural municipality-6 in the district. The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet, while the injured have been sent to Lumbini Medical College in Palpa. The jeep was carrying passengers to Kusumkhola in Palpa from Dumre in Tanahu district, police said. Source: National News Agency Nepal

