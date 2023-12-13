Pandey appointed acting General-Secretary of Federal Parliament

Kathmandu: House of Representatives' Speaker Devraj Ghimire has designated HoR's Secretary Padma Prasad Pandey to shoulder the responsibility of General-Secretary of the Federal Parliament until further arrangements. Speaker Ghimire designated Pandey for the post in consultation of National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsina. The post was lying vacant after the then General-Secretary Dr Bharat Raj Gautam tendered his resignation to President Ramchandra Paudel effective from December 10. In absence of the administrative leadership, some of the works to be carried out in connection to the upcoming Parliament Service Day and appointment of the employees recommended by the Public Service Commission had been affected, said the Federal Parliament. Hence, Speaker Ghimire appointed Pandey as the General-Secretary until further arrangements, according to the Federal Parliament. It may be noted that the Parliament Service Day is observed every year on 28 of Nepali month of Mangsir. Source: National New s Agency Nepal