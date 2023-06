Key Issues

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) today reconstituted the parliamentary standing committees on the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Shipping.

Chief Whip of the JS Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury on behalf of the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina proposed the reconstitution proposal.

Later, the proposals were adopted by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha