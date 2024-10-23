People review government’s performance: Senior Vice Chair Shrestha



Senior Vice Chair of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and former deputy prime minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said the Maoist party is on a campaign to strengthen organization rather than join the government.

Senior Vice Chair Shrestha said it while talking to media persons at Biratnagar Airport on Wednesday. He suggested the government that it worked for the benefit of the common people. The incumbent government is not permitted to be an authoritarian.

He urged the government to maintain good governance and prompt service delivery. Shrestha also opined that the people would review government’s performance rather than opposition parties.

The former DPM argued any law should be enacted from parliament but not come in any ordinance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal