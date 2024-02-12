People’s War Day is a day of all Nepalis: PM Dahal

Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said rights and achievements established on the foundation of people's war are common assets of the nation. In a message on the occasion of 29th People's War Day, Chairperson Dahal shared that although the people's war was led by CPN (Maoist), it is the common day of all Nepalis who want identity, rights, freedom, liberation, justice and change-loving people. Stating that the people's war adopted the dream of change dedicated to political, social-economic, cultural, freedom, patriotism and nationalism, he mentioned that federal democratic republic was established in coordination of people's movement and on the foundation of people's war. "Inclusive democracy is institutionalized on the foundation of people's war. Identity and rights of oppressed classes, castes, genders, regions, and communities including Madhesi, Muslim, Dalit, Indigenous, and Tharu communities have been established", reads the message. Shar ing that the CPN (Maoist Centre) is organising first statute convention on the 29th people's War Day, Chair Dahal expressed the belief that party's internal affairs would be systematic and strong and contribute for building a capable party to lead socialist revolution. He extended best wishes to all Nepalis in the country and abroad and change-loving communities in the world on the occasion of the People's War Day. The CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson extended tribute to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for change, high-respect to missing warriors and wished the wounded and disabled warriors a long-life and good health. Chair Dahal appealed to all communities to observe this day as a national celebration and pride with different creative programmes. Source: National News Agency Nepal