PM condemns attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today condemned the assassination attempt on former American president Donald Trump at an election rally on Saturday, saying, “This incident is really regretful.”

“We must condemn such attack on him. America always feels proud of its democracy,” she said.

She made the remarks when her attention was drawn to make comment about the shooting on American presidential candidate Donald Trump at a press conference arranged to brief media about the outcome of her recently concluded three-day (from July 8-10) bilateral visit to China.

The Prime Minister questioned how such an attack on a presidential candidate and a former president of America was taken place in a civilized and democratic country like America.

“Trump has been survived narrowly from the attack,” she said, adding that but he suffered injuries in his ear.

The Republican Party did not blame the government for the attack, while President Joe Biden condemned the attack.

In case of Bangladesh, situation will be different, s

he said.

Referring to August 21, 2004 grenade attack, Sheikh Hasina said the then BNP-Jamaat government blamed her for carrying out the grenade attack.

The investigation later found involvement of some top BNP leaders, including Tarique Rahman and the then state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, in the attack and they were convicted in the case.

Former US president Donald Trump was shot at ear during a campaign rally on Saturday in Pennsylvania and he was rushed off the stage instantly.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha