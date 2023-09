Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said he was stunned from the passing away of Constituent Assembly (CA) Chairperson and former Speaker Subas Nembang.

Reaching the Maharajgung-based Teaching Hospital this morning, Prime Minister Dahal paid tribute to Nembang and extended condolences to the grief-stricken family members.

CPN-UML vice-chairperson Nembang died of heart attack this morning. ----

Source: National News Agency-Nepal