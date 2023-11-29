PM Dahal off to the UAE to attend COP-28

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' left here tonight for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, leading the Nepali delegation to the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to attend the high-level segment of the COP-28 World Climate Action Summit being held from December 1 to 2. He will also deliver a national statement on December 02. Similarly, Dahal is scheduled to attend the 52nd Union Day celebration of the UAE and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards ceremony hosted by the UAE. During the visit, the Prime Minister is hosting a high-level side event entitled 'Call of the Mountain: Who Saves us from the Climate Crisis?' on December 2 to raise the voice of Nepal on climate change as well as to promote mountain agenda in the COP negotiation process. In the margins of the high-level segment, he will have bilateral meetings with heads of state, heads of govern ment and other dignitaries attending the conference. Moreover, Prime Minister Dahal will visit the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, interact with Nepali community and address the Nepal-UAE Business Summit. He is accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Forest and Environment Dr Birendra Prasad Mahato and other senior officials of government. The Prime Minister was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport by the Speaker, Deputy Prime Ministers, and Ministers. Source: National News Agency Nepal