PM Dahal pledges to amend privacy laws

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed his commitment to initiate amendments to privacy laws, with the aim of making personal details of individuals assuming public posts accessible to the public. Upon receiving an annual report of the National Information Commission (NIC) for the fiscal year 2079-80 BS (2022-23) here today, the Prime Minister said it was essential to ensure citizen's access to personal information of public officials so as to establish good governance. NIC Chief Commissioner Mahendraman Gurung handed the report to the Prime Minister. According to Commissioner Ratna Prasad Mainali, the Prime Minister on the occasion said he is positive towards making the Commission more resourceful. The NIC is set to unveil the report and its recommendations through a press meet later today. Source: National News Agency Nepal