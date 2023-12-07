PM Dahal, US senior national security official meet

Senior director at the National Security Council for South Asia and 'special assistant to the assistant to the president for national security affairs,' National Security Council, Washington, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. In the meeting held at the PM's residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu on Thursday morning, matters related to Nepal-US relations and mutual interests and benefits were discussed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Earlier on Wednesday, Senior Director Laubacher held a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud. On the occasion, the two discussed on the maters to further strengthen the bilateral relations and further widen the scope of cooperation. Also on the same day, she held a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma and discussed the existing security cooperation between the two countries. Source: National News Agency Nepal