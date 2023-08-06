Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will be embarking on a visit to China likely from third week of September.

In his address to a programme organised here today, Minister for Foreign Affairs, NP Saud, said the Prime Minister would be visiting the northern neighbour in the third or the fourth week of coming September. The programme was held to mark the digitalized verification of the police clearance certificate.

"We are prepared to observe the Prime Minister's visit to China," he said, adding that the present government was committed to promoting cordial relations with neighbours and friendly nations.

Recalling about the Prime Minister's visit to India after the formation of the incumbent government, he said the visit was successful and productive. He was of the view of observing the international relations, centering on the mutual interests of the nation, making sure that it would be for the interest of the nation and the citizens.

"There should be a common understanding among political parties and sides concerned about the nation's foreign policy," the Foreign Affairs Minister added.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal