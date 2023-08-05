General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' pledged to deliver justice to the victims of Gaur Massacre.

In a meeting held with the victims of the massacre at Baluwatar today, PM Dahal said a committee coordinated by Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs will be formed very soon to hold dialogues with the victims.

Altogether 27 individuals linked to the then CPN (Maoist) were brutally killed in a violent incident in Gaur on March 21, 2007.

The victims and their families have been staging protest programmes putting forth various demands. The PM had called the Gaur Massacre Victims Struggle Committee for holding dialogue.

The government, according to PM Dahal's Secretariat, on August 3 had sent a request letter to the Committee for talk where it said its attention had been drawn towards the protest programmes of the Committee, informed Arjun Bhandari, Joint-Secretary at the PM secretariat

Through the letter, the government urged the protesting party to withdraw their protest and called for meeting in a bid to address victims' demand at the earliest through dialogue.

Based on that letter, a meeting was held between PM Dahal and the victims where the PM assured of justice to the victims, it was said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal