PM directs officials to abide by laws on infrastructure projects



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has directed the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport to completely abide by the laws while working on the infrastructure projects.

Taking stock of the ministry’s performance on Friday, the PM asked the ministry not to terminate the contract of those projects that should be carried out and not to continue the projects that deserve contract termination.

The PM directed the officials not to budge by breaching the laws.

“Now, we have not terminated the contracts that should have been terminated. And, those to be continued have been terminated. We should not create hassles unnecessarily. All should be treated equally on the basis of laws,” the PM directed the officials.

Directing to ensure quality development works on time, the PM viewed that regulation and monitoring should be done effectively.

Likewise, PM Oli said that a study should be initiated on the progress after the contract for the production and installation of the embossed number plate in the vehicles.

The Department of Transport Management had awarded the contract to print the embossed number plate to Decatur Tiger IT, a joint venture company of Bangladesh and the USA, in 216. The Department also aims to fix the embossed number plate based on computerized technology in as many as 2,500,000 vehicles in the country. But, only three percent of the target has been achieved so far.

Likewise, the PM urged the ministry’s officials to advance the tasks of the compensation for the land acquisition for the railway development project and Nepal Shipping Office too and said that the neighbouring countries should provide routes for the operation of cross-border shipping service.

