PM Oli Concludes Official Visit to China and Heads Home



Beijing: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today departed from Beijing, marking the conclusion of his official visit to the People’s Republic of China, which began on August 30. He was in China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Plus Summit held in Tianjin, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.





According to National News Agency Nepal, senior officials from the Chinese government, along with the China’s ambassador to Nepal and Nepal’s ambassador to China, were present at Beijing International Airport to bid farewell to Prime Minister Oli and his delegation. During his visit, the Prime Minister also attended a special military parade commemorating the 80th Anniversary of Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance, where Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed various heads of state and government.





Following the parade, Prime Minister Oli attended a luncheon organized by President Xi. Throughout his visit, he held separate meetings with several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also addressed the SCO Summit on September 1, reinforcing Nepal’s position as a dialogue partner of the SCO since 2016.





The Prime Minister’s entourage included his spouse Radhika Shakya, Minister for Science and Technology Raghuji Panta, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey, Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Purna Bahadur Khadka, Prime Minister’s economic and development advisor Dr. Yubaraj Khadka, and CPN (UML) lawmaker Chhabilal Bishwakarma, among others.

