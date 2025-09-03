PM Oli Returns Home After Attending SCO Summit in China



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has returned home after completing his official visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. A 23-member delegation, led by PM Oli, had left for China to participate in the summit on August 30.





According to National News Agency Nepal, upon his return, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, and Chief Secretary Eka Narayan Aryal at the VVIP Lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport. The reception was graced by high-ranking government officials, chiefs of security agencies, and representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.





A contingent of the Nepali Army accorded a guard of honour to the Prime Minister. During his stay in China, PM Oli participated in the 80th anniversary celebration and a special military parade organized in Beijing. He also addressed the SCO summit on September 1, with Nepal having been a dialogue partner since 2016.





In addition to attending the summit, PM Oli engaged in bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Accompanying him were his spouse Radhika Shakya, Minister for Education, Science and Technology Raghuji Pant, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Pandey, Vice President of the Nepali Congress and lawmaker Purna Bahadur Khadka, PM’s Advisor on Economic and Development Affairs Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada, UML lawmaker Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma, and other high-level government officials.

