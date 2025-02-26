PM Oli Engages with KP Oli Cup Football Championship Players



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli met with the players and organizers of the Third KP Oli Cup Football Championship here today. During the meeting, a financial contribution of Rs 200 thousand was provided for the medical treatment of Prakash Ruchal’s mother, who is battling cancer. The contribution was equally shared between the KP Oli Club and the Prime Minister’s spouse, Radhika Shakya.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prakash Ruchal is the official commentator of the Cup. The meeting was attended by notable figures such as All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Pankaj Rai and Youth Association President Kshitiz Thebe.





The Championship, organized by the National Youth Association Nepal, began on February 23 and will conclude on March 4. The winning team will receive Rs 1 million 511 thousand and 111, while the first runner-up will receive Rs 500 thousand, as per the organizers.

