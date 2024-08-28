PM Oli for research that helps the goal of prosperity



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged the office-bearers of Policy Research Institute to conduct research and make policy suggestions in a way to help the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

During a discussion with the office-bearers of the Institute at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar today, Prime Minister Oli stressed that research should be done in conjunction with the government’s development goals to help design evidence-based policies.

He said that the current government’s priority is to develop the country with the help of research and latest technology.

Executive chair of the institute, Dr Lekhnath Sharma, shared that 50 different researches have been conducted so far in coordination with various ministries.

Source: National News Agency RSS